Absecon police warn of catalytic-converter thefts

There is a trend of catalytic-converter thefts in Absecon, according to a post on the Absecon Police Department Facebook page.
Absecon police wrote on Facebook that there has been a series of thefts targeting the catalytic converter on vehicles parked outside of people’s homes. Residents can protect their vehicles, police said, with motion sensitive lights or security cameras they can install at their residence.
The post warns that it typically takes less than a minute for somebody to saw off a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
People tend to steal catalytic converters, because of the precious metals the converters contain. Thieves can sell them at a price ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 per converter.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a law Tuesday to help prevent the sale of stolen catalytic converters. The legislation prohibits junk dealers, junk yards and related businesses from accepting a catalytic converter unless it is attached to a vehicle or the dealers obtain certain documentation. This documentation includes the seller's name and driver's license, a stock number for the converter and a licenses plate number of the vehicle used to transport the converter.
Absecon residents are being urged to call the police department if they notice anything suspicious. Those with any information about the incidents are urged call police at (609) 641-0667. Anonymous tips can be let with Crime Stoppers at 1 (200) 658-8477 (or 1 (200) 658-TIPS) or text TIPCOP with a tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
