Absecon police investigating shots fired at Oyster Bay condo complex: Briefs

Absecon police are investigating gun shots fired Thursday night at the Oyster Bay condominium complex.

Officers responded to the complex around 11:15 p.m. after shots were reported. Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene, police said.

Police did not say if anyone was injured by the gunfire or if any particular person was considered a target.

Information about the incident should be given to city police at 609-641-0667. Tips or reports can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-658-8477 or by texting "TIPCOP," followed by the information, to 274637.

Arrest made in Brigantine Acme theft: Brigantine police tracked down a Delaware man accused of stealing money from the city's Acme grocery store last month.

After investigating the July 13 incident, Logan J. Dunn, of Camden-Wyoming, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of movable property. He was released on a summons, police said Thursday.

Dunn allegedly stole cash from an outdoor register at the Acme, police said.

After the theft was reported, police issued a social media post that featured an image of a suspected SUV and asked for help to track down the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information about the theft should contact city police at 609-266-7414.

Man with machete arrested: Bridgeton police on Tuesday arrested a city man who reportedly chased a woman with a machete.

After speaking with the woman, police charged Edgar R. Escalante-Perez, 43, with contempt, harassment, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said Wednesday.

He was taken to the Cumberland County jail.

Escalante-Perez also had outstanding warrants when he was arrested, police said.

Detours coming for Coombs Douglas Run: Drivers traveling throughout Town Bank and North Cape May the morning of Aug. 13 may be forced to adjust their routes while the Coombs Douglas Run is ongoing.

The run starts at 8:30 a.m., causing detours on Town Bank Road, Clubhouse Road, Miramar Avenue, Beach Drive, Shore Road and at Douglass Park, Upper Township police said Thursday.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area from 8 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, police said.

Douglass Park will be closed from 10 p.m. Aug. 13 until the race ends on the following morning, police said.

Missing man might be in AC: A missing Camden County man may be in the Atlantic City area, having possibly traveled there by public transportation, police said.

Edward Bruce was last seen in the township's Sicklerville section on Thursday. He's 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds, police said.

Police believe Bruce may have used NJ Transit since he does not drive a car.

Information about Bruce or his whereabouts should be directed to township police at 609-567-0700.

Tuckerton man faces child porn charge: The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office tracked child pornography downloaded from the internet to a Tuckerton man, leading to his arrest.

Jeremy Bradley-Forman, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The county prosecutor was notified by the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that it detected a Google user downloading the pornography. The Prosecutor's Office then was lead to Bradley-Forman's address, it said.

When Bradley-Forman's residence was searched by authorities, a desktop with a hard drive storing child pornographic images was discovered, officials said. Other electronic devices were seized as well and were being given forensic tests, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Bradley-Forman was arrested, taken to the borough police headquarters and then transported to the Ocean County jail. He will stay there until a detention hearing, the Prosecutor's Office said.