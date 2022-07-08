Absecon OKs ATV crackdown ordinance

ABSECON — To get a handle on rowdy and unsafe ATV riding, City Council passed an ordinance Thursday giving police authority to confiscate those vehicles and dirt bikes operated illegally on the streets.

Police Chief JR Laughlin told council June 22 the ordinance allows police to take the vehicles if they're managed to be stopped.

Typically, they can't be chased because of the public safety threat doing so poses, he said.

Fines would be also issued to gas stations supplying gas to any vehicles prohibited from being on public roads that drive up to the pumps. ATVs and dirt bikes arriving on trailers to the station would be excluded from being fined.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations. These vehicles, when forfeited to a municipality, “shall be destroyed” per the new state statute.

Pleasantville City Council, at its June 22 meeting, adopted an identical ordinance. By seizing the vehicles, riders in the city cannot immediately recover them by filling out the proper paperwork or paying a fee.