ABSECON — The Hi Point Pub, which has been closed since last spring, took a step toward reopening after City Council approved a liquor license transfer for the property.

City Council, after tabling a resolution at a previous meeting, endorsed the liquor license transfer at its Thursday meeting, voting unanimously to approve it.

Its new owner, Lilly Cortes-Peterson, a city resident, said that her closing on the property was scheduled for Friday. A notice of sale was logged in the Atlantic County Clerk's Office in late-February.

Cortes-Peterson couldn't immediately be reached for further comment on Friday.

Peterson bought the bar about a year after the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, citing numerous violations and ties to fatal car crashes, pulled its liquor license, prompting its last owner to sell it.

It was known best for being open for alcoholic beverage purchases 24 hours daily. That component, after the bar shut down, prompted a controversial ordinance approved last year, in which City Council agreed to a city-wide last call at 2 a.m.

It was listed for sale through Murray & Associates at about $1.3 million.

The purchase makes the bar "veteran owned" and "family operated," Cortes-Peterson previously said.

The bar was due to reopen by this month, but a delay in its closing pushed the intended day back to sometime in July, Cortes-Peterson previously said.