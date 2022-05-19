 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absecon moves to limit alcohol sales

Ordinance reintroduction comes while city bar remains closed for violations

Hi Point 2.jpg

Absecon's Hi Point Pub, off Shore Road and the White Horse Pike, remains closed after its liquor license was indefinitely suspended by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

ABSECON — Alcohol sales in the city may be limited after a proposed ordinance, which had been tabled twice, was reintroduced Thursday.

The city is pressing to stop alcohol sales past 2 a.m. as Hi Point Pub, a bar and restaurant on Shore Road, remains closed after its liquor license was indefinitely suspended by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Several incidents led to the suspension. The pub is accused of allowing a fight at the bar, serving underage patrons, overserving patrons — a practice that possibly implicates the establishment in two fatal accidents — and employing people with criminal convictions who are barred under state law from working at the establishment.

The ordinance will come up for a public hearing and possible adoption June 2, City Council President Betty Howell said during the meeting.

The ordinance was tabled twice while city leaders mulled other ideas and heard input from city business owners, some of whom found the ordinance unfairly affected their business.

Business owners who criticized the ordinance at previous meetings did not attend Thursday’s session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

