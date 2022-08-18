 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absecon motorcyclist killed in Galloway Township accident Wednesday

Galloway Township

Galloway Township Police Department

 Submitted

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was fatally injured in a four-vehicle crash involving his motorcycle on the White Horse Pike Wednesday.

While driving a 2016 Harley Davidson eastbound around 6:30 p.m., Myron Brown III, 31, ran into a 2012 Nissan Quest, driven by Wayne D. King, 66, of Atlantic City. King was northbound on Pomona Road when he made an improper right-hand turn at a red light, causing Brown's bike to strike the Nissan from behind, police said.

The impact threw Brown and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where he side-swiped a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Robert Bose, 69, of Galloway Township. Brown and bike were subsequently struck by a 2012 Dodge Avenger, operated by Lawrence R. Palmer, head-on, police said.

Brown was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was later pronounced dead.

Palmer sustained minor injuries from the collision but declined medical attention. Neither King nor Bose reported injuries, police said.

Police closed the road for about three hours while investigating the accident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Police Officer Cody Trout at 609-652-3705, ext. 5117.

