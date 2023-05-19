ABSECON — The city has begun notifying hotels and motels in town of new rules governing occupancy limits, but several motel owners and their tenants are concerned about the changes.

During Thursday's City Council meeting, two people who said they have been staying at a motel in town for an extended time brought their concerns before the governing body. Hotel occupancy is now limited to 14 consecutive days, or 14 days within a 30-day period, according to the recently approved ordinance.

Council President Nick LaRotonda said Friday discussions with several motel and hotel owners held after Thursday's meeting were "very productive."

The consensus from the conversations was that both the city and owners agreed that tenants in need of more suitable housing would be directed to the local government, which would then link them with services needed for their living situation.

"We're not looking to put anyone on the street with this ordinance," LaRotonda said. "We want to work with them and help them."

Identifying information, such as occupants' names and vehicle information, must also be kept available for the city code enforcement officer, the ordinance states.

Fines and jail time could be handed down to owners who violate the code.

LaRotonda said previously council has acted to improve conditions in town, thwarting crime that has commonly been associated with the hotels and motels along the White Horse Pike leading into Atlantic City.

Some, however, say staying at a motel in town has been their only option.

Steven Diamond told council that he, his wife and his 6-year-old son have been staying at the Eazy Inn on the pike since August. They were notified they have to vacate their room.

"My son is going to end up in the Atlantic City homeless shelter on Saturday," Diamond told council.

Council offered to help Diamond, asking for his information to connect him with services that could assist. LaRotonda said the city didn't intend to have Diamond's family out of their room immediately.

"We're coming up with a plan to assist in certain instances like this," LaRotonda told Diamond.

Diamond said oftentimes, getting help isn't simple.

"It's a process," Diamond told council. "It doesn't happen overnight."

Ravi Patel, owner of the Sunrise Motel on the pike next to Home Depot, said most hotel and motel owners were unaware of the forthcoming change.

"We were all surprised," Patel said.

Patel led efforts to set up Thursday's meeting.

Some motel owners are suggesting council consider a 28-day limit, Patel said.

The rule change comes as summer approaches and the area's population swells with visitors. A change now could be harmful to the motels' earnings, Patel said, speaking on behalf of the other owners.

"It was a productive meeting," Patel said. "We're looking forward to welcoming the decision with an open heart. We've been in Absecon for almost 20 years. To me, there's no such thing as 'I.' It's a team effort, and everyone has to play their role."

LaRotonda said there are no plans to repeal the ordinance.

In addressing council, Diamond implored them to consider other options, specifically for people who can't find appropriate shelter promptly and don't consider motel living ideal.

"They don't want to be there," Diamond said. "We have no other choice."