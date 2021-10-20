Absecon mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus

A mosquito sample collected from Absecon is the latest to test positive for West Nile virus in Atlantic County, health officials said Wednesday.

The sample was collected Oct. 13 from the 100 block of West Faunce Landing Road, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said in a news release. West Nile has been confirmed in 19 mosquito collections in 2021 throughout the county, including from Buena, Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township, Hammonton, Hamilton Township, Mullica Township, Northfield, Somers Point, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.

Earlier this month, a case of West Nile was found in a county resident, the first reported human case in the county since 2019.

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile.

Most infected humans will not develop symptoms, but those who do may experience fever, head and body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph glands. Most patients recover within two weeks. About one in every 150 people infected develops a serious illness.