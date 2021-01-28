Absecon military veteran to appear on Lifetime special

Richard DeRose, of Absecon, will appearing at 7:30 a.m. Friday and Feb. 4 on "Military Makeover: Operation Career" airing on Lifetime TV with host Montel Williams.
The show features the journey veterans take to transition from being in the military to a career in civilian life.
DeRose served in the Army National Guard as an infantryman, including a tour of duty in Iraq. He was the deputy chief of staff at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities prior to joining South Jersey Industries, where he now serves as liaison between the company and local, state and federal public officials.
"The military taught me how to work together, as a team, regardless of differences. This approach has not only helped me to collaborate successfully within the company, but has also given me the skills to seamlessly work with all of our external customers and elected officials," DeRose said in a statement.
DeRose and Cristina Fernandez co-founded the Veterans Engagement Team of SJI (VETS), which aims to engage with veteran employees, encourage them to use their experience as an asset to the company, address issues unique to the veteran community and support initiatives inside and outside the company that support the U.S. Armed Forces.
After it airs Feb. 4, the show will appear online at militarymakeover.tv.
