Absecon man weary of dealing with Canada geese

ABSECON — A Canada goose's brain is smaller than its pile of droppings, but the ubiquitous bird is no dummy.

There's a thriving market of tools and services catered to scaring them away, including lasers and an armada of highly trained border collies that love chasing them. There are even decoys made in the likenesses of alligators, coyotes, and swans, a larger, distant cousin that can bully a goose. Canada geese, protected by federal migratory bird laws, catch on quick, though, and will go on pecking at grass while simultaneously pooping on it once they realize the decoys won't hurt them.

"Canada geese are smarter than people give them credit for, and they're great parents," said Lynsey White, director of humane wildlife conflict resolution for the Humane Society of the United States. "They're harmless for the most part. It's the droppings that bother people."

Charles Sabatini, an engineer who lives in Absecon, took a different approach to his geese problem last summer with an old, faded Ford pick-up truck. He said he was only trying to scare them, but a witness thought otherwise and that's how he wound up being charged with hunting illegally.

"I was just driving around them and blowing my horn trying to get them off my lawn," Sabatini said outside his house Thursday. "I wound up getting four tickets."