Absecon man sentenced for drug and firearms offenses

An Absecon man was sentenced Monday for drug and firearm charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.
Joseph Brandenberger, 36, was sentenced to serve 80 months in prison with five years of supervised release after being charged with possessing with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Bradenberger was also charged with possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, officials said.
Bradenberger's arrest came after an investigation revealed he was using a rented storage unit to conceal a large amount of drugs and a firearm.
After executing a search warrant on the location in June 2019, investigators seized 507.6 grams of heroin, 524.3 grams of cocaine and 107.2 grams of methamphetamine along with $1,812 in cash and drug packaging materials.
Investigators also recovered a loaded Tech-9, 9mm hand gun that Bradenberger was prohibited to have due to being previously convicted of a felony.
