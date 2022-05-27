Absecon man remains in stable condition following police-involved shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Jalial Whitted, the Absecon man shot by police outside the Dollar General Tuesday, remains in stable condition at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, his family said.

Following the shooting, Whitted, 37, required 14 hours of surgery for his injuries, his mother, Kim Whitted, said Wednesday.

Whitted's mother said he was staying at her home at the Clayton Mill Run apartment complex Tuesday when he walked to neighboring Dollar General, in the 700 block of New Road, around 9:30 a.m.

Whitted was inside the store brandishing a gun, causing employees to flee the store. Whitted also fired at least one shot while in the store, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Police who located Whitted inside ordered him to exit. Once outside the store, Whitted refused further commands and pulled the gun from his front pocket, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Around 9:40 a.m., police shot Whitted during an attempt to apprehend him, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Social media video captured the moment when police began shooting, as numerous gunshots can be heard on video.

Whitted's mother says her son suffers from schizophrenia and has been treated for the disease.

Whitted is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. His first court appearance has yet to be determined, according to Atlantic County Superior Court.

The store reopened Thursday after remaining closed Wednesday following the shooting.

