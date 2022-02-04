Absecon man fatally injured by car while crossing Route 30

ABSECON — A city man died Jan. 24 after he was struck by a car heading toward Atlantic City on Route 30, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the White Horse Pike and Haddon Avenue about 6 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car, police wrote on Facebook.

Samuel Bayley, 50, was crossing the highway when a Hyundai Tucson, driven by 41-year-old Jessica Shannon, of Atco, Camden County, struck Bayley and fatally injured him, police said.

Bayley was not walking in the intersection's crosswalk when he was struck, which likely contributed to the crash, police said.

That portion of the highway was reduced to a single lane of traffic for about one hour while the crash was examined, police said.

Any witnesses with information about the crash can call police at 609-641-0667, ext. 858.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

