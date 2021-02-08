Absecon man dies in Atlantic City car crash

Atlantic City police union’s day in court Monday over potential layoffs and contract cuts. Patrolman on Atlantic Avenue near the Atlantic City Public Safety building. April 7, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
ATLANTIC CITY — An Absecon man died early Sunday morning during a car crash on Route 30 at milepost 54.5, police said.
At 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the eastbound lanes of Route 30, and the Absecon police and medical personnel also were on the scene, said Lt. Kevin Fair.
The driver, Devante Schriver, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fair said. Schriver was operating a 2020 Honda Accord when he left the roadway and struck a utility pole, he said.
The investigation is being conducted by Officer Fitzroy Simpson of the accident investigations section, Fair said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the city police's accident investigations section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), Fair said. Begin the text with ACPD.
