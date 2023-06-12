ABSECON — After pushback from motel owners, city officials are looking to alter an ordinance passed in April establishing citywide occupancy limits.

City Council is expected to vote on an amendment that would increase the time a person can stay in a hotel in the city to 28 days from 14.

Council is expected to vote on the changes during its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Council introduced the amended ordinance June 1 after discussion with hotel and motel owners in town regarding the change.

The original motel ordinance was intended to keep crime from breeding at motels on the White Horse Pike’s eastbound side, just outside Atlantic City.

While understanding the city's desire to improve public safety, the motel owners were critical of the 14-day limit, insisting a 28-day limit would be better for people using the motels as housing.

Ravi Patel, who owns the Sunrise Motel on the White Horse Pike and an advocate for the owners, said both sides reached the agreement on the increasing the limits after discussions.

The businesses didn't consider legal action against the city because of the ordinance's passage, Patel said.

"We didn't cross that bridge," Patel said. "We're trying to help each other. Our main thing, what we wanted to do, is what we got out of it, so there's no point in having legal terms, or anything like that."

At its May 18 meeting, council agreed to work with the motel owners on adjustments and enforcement of the rules.

Council President Nick LaRotonda said previously the city was planning to work toward providing accommodations for those who need long-term housing.

LaRotonda couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday.