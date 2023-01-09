Absecon Lighthouse to celebrate 165th anniversary with free climbs for kids Jan. 14 -15

Absecon Lighthouse will celebrate the 165th anniversary of the lighting of its historic Fresnel lens Saturday and Sunday in Atlantic City.
The lens has been referred to as "the invention that saved a million ships."
To celebrate the lens that was first lit locally on Jan. 15, 1858, kids 12 and under are invited to climb free with adults, who will be treated to a “two for the price of one” fee for the weekend.
For those who can’t make it to the lighthouse, a “Facebook Live” climb is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Go to facebook/AbseconLight.com.
In honor of Atlantic City’s beloved oldest structure, donations to help keep the iconic light shining can be mailed to 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, NJ, 08401. Upon receipt, you will receive a personal thank-you from "Abby."
Absecon Lighthouse is a state-owned historic property administered by the nonprofit Inlet Public/Private Association. It is open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. For information call 609-449-1360 or visit abseconlighthouse.org.
PHOTOS from Love AC at Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City
Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Views from around Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City during National Lighthouse day on Aug. 7. The 166th anniversary of "Abby" will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.