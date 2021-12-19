Absecon Lighthouse names Heneghan Volunteer of the Year

Press staff reports
The Absecon Lighthouse held its annual volunteers appreciation luncheon Tuesday and announced that Daniel Heneghan, of Ventnor, is its Volunteer of the Year for 2021.
“Dan is a great asset for the Absecon Lighthouse,” said Jean Muchanic, executive director of the lighthouse in Atlantic City. “He spends several hundred hours here a year telling visitors all about the lighthouse, the city and about lighthouses generally.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.