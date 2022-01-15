Absecon Lighthouse celebrates 165th anniversary

ATLANTIC CITY — People were saying "happy birthday, Abby" all weekend as they celebrated the 165th anniversary of the Absecon Lighthouse.

There was no cake at this birthday party, but the lighthouse did offer visitors other goodies, like an in-person "2-4-1" climbing special, guided tours of the museum and plenty of the lighthouse's rich history.

To those who couldn't make it in person, a virtual Facebook Live Climb was available, which included a brief history of the lighthouse as well.

Dr. Jonathan Pitney stressed the importance of a lighthouse to Atlantic City after the Tragedy of the Powhatan in 1854, in which a ship carrying 311 immigrants sank off the coast in a severe storm and left no survivors.

The lighthouse first shined Jan. 15, 1857. At 171 feet, it is the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey and the third tallest in the United States.

It also is the oldest building in Atlantic City.

"I was kind of amazed when I found out I was more than half the age of the lighthouse," said Buddy Grover, 94, the lighthouse's oldest volunteer. "This was the first lighthouse I ever climbed, and that was when I was 82."