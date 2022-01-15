Absecon Lighthouse celebrates 165th anniversary

ATLANTIC CITY — People were saying "happy birthday, Abby" all weekend as they celebrated the 165th anniversary of the Absecon Lighthouse.
There was no cake at this birthday party, but the lighthouse did offer visitors other goodies, like an in-person "2-4-1" climbing special, guided tours of the museum and plenty of the lighthouse's rich history.
To those who couldn't make it in person, a virtual Facebook Live Climb was available, which included a brief history of the lighthouse as well.
Dr. Jonathan Pitney stressed the importance of a lighthouse to Atlantic City after the Tragedy of the Powhatan in 1854, in which a ship carrying 311 immigrants sank off the coast in a severe storm and left no survivors.
The lighthouse first shined Jan. 15, 1857. At 171 feet, it is the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey and the third tallest in the United States.
It also is the oldest building in Atlantic City.
"I was kind of amazed when I found out I was more than half the age of the lighthouse," said Buddy Grover, 94, the lighthouse's oldest volunteer. "This was the first lighthouse I ever climbed, and that was when I was 82."
Grover, a former Marine, started volunteering as a lightkeeper more than 12 years ago, after he retired from a 34-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.
The lighthouse has 228 steps, with six landings before the top of the lighthouse's watch tower. Each step has a plaque on it with the name of a generous donor.
"I've been blessed with good health, and the exercise I get from climbing here is perfect for my age," said Grover, who climbs the lighthouse two to five times a week, depending on the season.
Dan Heneghan, another lighthouse keeper, said the 165th anniversary of the lighthouse is his 9- or 10-year anniversary of his first climb.
"I climbed the lighthouse 50 times my first year," said Heneghan, who also decided to use the climb as an exercise routine.
Heneghan said he has climbed the lighthouse more than 1,000 times.
"Atlantic City Medical (AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center) a number of years ago mathematically calculated that a full climb up and down burns approximately 130 calories," lighthouse Operations and Education Coordinator Milton Glenn said during Saturday's Facebook Live virtual climb.
After climbing all 228 steps, guests are greeted by a watchman and handed a signed card that says, "I climbed the lighthouse!"
Guests also can see the 252 pieces of glass that make up the first-order Fresnel lens made in Paris for the lighthouse's kerosene-flame light signal. It was the first lighthouse with a non-flashing signal.
Although Grover and Heneghan said their favorite thing about the lighthouse is the camaraderie they've built as a "lighthouse family." Glenn said his favorite part of the lighthouse is its mystery.
"There's so many unanswered questions to the lighthouse, it makes you appreciate the lighthouse even more," he said.
The lighthouse keepers agreed the lighthouse has a paranormal presence. Besides the staff's personal accounts, the lighthouse has had investigators find evidence of paranormal activity there.
