Absecon last call ordinance up for vote tonight

ABSECON — It's closing time for an ordinance limiting when alcohol can be served in the city.

City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of alcohol in the city from 2 to 9 a.m. This will be the second reading of the ordinance, and if it passes, it stands to be adopted into city law. The law would then be effective upon its publication by the city.

The ordinance was met with a mixed reception before its introduction Dec. 2, according to comments left on an Absecon community Facebook page. Some residents, citing recent reports of unruly behavior outside bars late at night and early in the morning, said the law would be necessary to ensure neighbors and patrons are safe.

Others were concerned about how the restrictions could affect local businesses, especially given many Absecon restaurants depend on a clientele of Atlantic City casino workers who do not get off work until late at night. There was also a sense that the ordinance was unfair, with everyone in the city being punished for the misbehavior of a select few.