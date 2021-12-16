Absecon last call ordinance up for vote tonight

ABSECON — It's closing time for an ordinance limiting when alcohol can be served in the city.
City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of alcohol in the city from 2 to 9 a.m. This will be the second reading of the ordinance, and if it passes, it stands to be adopted into city law. The law would then be effective upon its publication by the city.
The ordinance was met with a mixed reception before its introduction Dec. 2, according to comments left on an Absecon community Facebook page. Some residents, citing recent reports of unruly behavior outside bars late at night and early in the morning, said the law would be necessary to ensure neighbors and patrons are safe.
Others were concerned about how the restrictions could affect local businesses, especially given many Absecon restaurants depend on a clientele of Atlantic City casino workers who do not get off work until late at night. There was also a sense that the ordinance was unfair, with everyone in the city being punished for the misbehavior of a select few.
There has been at least one dangerous event to occur outside an Absecon bar in recent months. Police said a Galloway Township man was arrested after he brandished and pointed a gun at another patron outside the Hi-Point Pub on Oct. 20. Hi-Point is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to its website.
Council is scheduled to meet to vote on the ordinance at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held at City Hall at 500 Mill Road.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.