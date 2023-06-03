ATLANTIC CITY — Sixty seconds can feel like forever when waiting at a red light.

But imagine that after waiting for the traffic light to turn green, you drive one, maybe two blocks only to hit another red light. Now repeat that cycle over and over again, and you’ll know what it’s like to drive on Absecon Island.

Add to that speeding cars trying to beat the random stop-and-go of traffic lights, bicyclists cruising down the middle of the road, potholes and pedestrians, and you’re now experiencing Atlantic Avenue.

Interestingly, there’s been a solution proposed for nearly 20 years — traffic light synchronization — for Atlantic and Pacific avenues, two of the city’s busiest roads, as a way to mitigate traffic and improve safety.

In the resort, the idea dates to 2004, said Jim Rutala, a grant writer who is helping Atlantic City secure funding for its current plan to reduce traffic lanes on Atlantic Avenue, along with light synchronization.

“CRDA (the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) tried to do it when they were going to pave Pacific Avenue,” Rutala said. “They put the conduit in, but they didn’t put the fiber in, so it was never completed.”

It hasn’t happened in all of the Downbeach communities either, although progress is being made.

Ventnor, which borders Atlantic City to the south, is working on synchronizing five intersections on Ventnor Avenue from Jackson to Oxford avenues.

“They won’t be necessarily synchronized, but they will be tied to a GPS system with cameras and motion sensors that will time the light based on traffic, which is fantastic,” Mayor Lance Landgraf said about the autonomous traffic light synchronization system.

That project is similar to a $12 million Atlantic County synchronization system that will control traffic lights on county roads from Albany Avenue in Atlantic City to Wellington Avenue in Ventnor, down Dorset to Ventnor avenues, all the way to Longport, Landgraf said.

“The contractor is conducting the final testing and inspection of the traffic signals along Ventnor Avenue with only a few left to be completed,” said Linda Gilmore, a spokesperson for the county. “Once all equipment is checked, including cameras and sensors, the synchronization will be activated.”

Landgraf said he hopes to sync Ventnor’s traffic light plan with the county’s, but an agreement with the county hasn’t been made yet.

He said the city is trying to make the improvements effectively and efficiently.

“What we’re trying to do is just replace the guts, if you will, of these boxes because we don’t have the money to do what the county did at each intersection,” said Landgraf. “If you replace the traffic lights themselves, then you have to do that with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps and all that, and we just don’t have the dollars to do that right now. So we’re looking at just doing the control systems to make those lights synchronized.”

Ventnor received a $2 million state Department of Transportation grant for the project, but the exact cost of the project has not been determined.

The project is in the design phase and expected to go out to bid later this summer, Landgraf said. He hopes to have the city completely synchronized by next spring.

It’s a simpler matter in Longport, where two traffic lights on 29th Avenue are synchronized with each other, said borough Administrator Scott Porter. The remaining light at 33rd and Atlantic avenues isn’t synchronized, but that didn’t really matter considering the borough only has three traffic lights, he said.

Similar to Atlantic City’s plan, Margate timed and linked its traffic lights along Atlantic Avenue via GPS in 2017 when the city reduced the speed limit there from 30 mph to 20, said Commissioner Cathy Horn.

“Traffic signal synchronization has created a uniform traffic flow in both directions while providing safe pedestrian access to cross both Ventnor and Atlantic avenues,” said Horn. “Both main routes in the summer are heavy pedestrian traffic areas, which requires interruptions for crossings.”

Updated ADA-compliant crossings and push-button assemblies from the county to all the signals along Ventnor Avenue added to pedestrian safety.

The issue is far more complex, expensive and politically sensitive in Atlantic City, where synchronization is part of a larger plan, known as the Atlantic Avenue Road Diet. Funded by a $10.3 million federal infrastructure grant, the project would reduce Atlantic Avenue, one of the city’s main arteries, from two lanes in each direction to one, with an additional turning lane, along most of the 2.7 miles from Maine to Albany avenues.

The project also will add bike lanes, ADA-compliant sidewalks at each intersection and more street parking. City officials recently clarified too that a dedicated turning lane was part of the plan and that more lanes would be added around Missouri Avenue, the midtown interchange with the Atlantic City Expressway.

The project, more complex, will take longer and involve some political matches, given multiple phases will need to be completed, along with funding approved.

But the key, engineers and officials say, is the synchronization, which will improve safety and traffic flow.

“The city’s goal is to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety within Atlantic City. Improving the safety of our streets is of paramount importance. One life lost is too many, especially when there are measures that can be implemented to achieve our goal,” said Andrew Kramer, a spokesperson for the city. “While we did not have the resources in the past, we do now as part of road diet funding.”

The road diet will be split into three phases. With the first phase of the project from Maine to Tennessee avenues underway, the best time to start the traffic light synchronization process is now, said city engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe.

“Even though it’s being installed while we’re doing this project, this is the best time to install it,” said Ahiarakwe about the fiber wiring required for the citywide traffic light synchronization system. “You don’t pave a street and then come back and tear it up.”

The city is in the process of putting lining fibers in Atlantic Avenue for the synchronization system. Engineers from Michael Baker International are coming up with a traffic light synchronization system for Atlantic Avenue. The design alone will cost the city $400,000, but it will be covered by funds from the project’s infrastructure grant.

Ahiarakwe said the order of paving, synchronization and lane striping will ensure a successful project.

“Once you have that, you have a fiber backbone,” said Rutala. “When there’s major events, you’ve changed signals timing. When there’s emergency evacuations, you could change the signal time — something we’ve never had before.”