Absecon Island communities awarded grants to help electric vehicle shift

TRENTON — To help the Jersey Shore become more eco-friendly, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced on Friday that Atlantic City, Ventnor and Longport have been awarded grant funds to support electric vehicle chargers and their installation.

Atlantic City received grant funds for four Fast Chargers and two Level Two Chargers. Ventnor received grant funds for a Fast Charger and a Level Two Charger, the NJBPU said on Friday.

The EV Tourism Program, which provides funds for electric vehicle charging stations across state tourist spots, awards a $2,000 incentive and up to $5,000 for make-ready costs for Level Two Charges. Those costs include pre-wiring and service panel installation to accommodate the green-energy equipment.

The program also awards up to $75,000 for Direct Current Fast Charges, the NJBPU said.

The program is a part of a broad approach Gov. Phil Murphy is taking to shift New Jersey in a clean-energy direction. He's made the move to expand on the state's clean-energy infrastructure a commitment to his time in office.

"There is no doubt that the tide has turned, and electric vehicles are now a legitimate alternative, equal to their internal combustion competitors in price, if not superior in performance," Murphy said in a statement provided by the NJBPU.

In Atlantic City, chargers will be installed at City Hall and Gardner’s Basin Park. In neighboring Ventnor, chargers will be located at City Hall and the Community Center.

Longport’s charger will be installed at its municipal building, NJBPU said.

State officials want to have about 330,000 light-duty, plug-in electric vehicles registered in the state by the end of 2025, and more than 2 million by the end of 2035. As of December 2021, fewer than 65,000 were on the road, NJBPU said, citing state records.

As part of the EV Law, NJBPU said, the state is providing roughly $30 million in annual incentives for the Charge Up New Jersey program for 10 years. For Fiscal Year 2023, the state budgeted $35 million for the program, $5.5 million for a residential charger program, $10 million for Clean Fleet, $ 4 million for local government, $6 million for EV Tourism and $ 4 million for housing development.

The Fiscal Year's Appropriations Act includes extra funds for charging infrastructure and electric vehicles to meet the Electric Vehicle Act’s mandate of a 100% state fleet by 2035, NJBPU said.

The Board says incentivizing charging station installation encourages state drivers to purchase electric automobiles is part of Murphy's program.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says that 40% of New Jersey's greenhouse gas emissions results from transportation, NJBPU said.

The Charge Up program offers consumers a $4,000 incentive to purchase an electric vehicle listed under $45,000, and $2,000 for EVs costing $45,000-$50,000. The first two years of the program provided New Jersey consumers with incentives to purchase 13,000 vehicles.

The new Residential Charger Program offers a $250 rebate for at-home charges. Multi-unit homes with five units or more are also eligible to receive incentives, and the EV Tourism program provides funding for chargers in tourist locations.

"My long-term goal by 2050 is to have a 100% clean energy economy, meaning that it is not just the vehicles on the road but when you plug that in at night the power behind that wall socket is clean," Murphy said. "That is the ultimate goal is to get to 100% clean by the middle of the century."