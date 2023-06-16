ABSECON — City Council on Thursday unanimously adopted an ordinance amending a change to the city code limiting occupancy limits passed in April.

After voting at Thursday's meeting, the city's code will now limit transient occupancy of hotel and motel rooms in town to 28 days, a move made after an outcry from business owners and tenants denouncing a previously enacted 14-day limit.

Before passing the ordinance, a group of business owners attending Thursday's meeting thanked the Council for their efforts to act on their concerns.

"We appreciate you for coming out, and we appreciate working with you collectively," City Council President Nick LaRotonda told about four motel owners before the governing body adopted the change.

The amendment comes on the heels of on businesses owners expressing concern with the original 14-day limit passed in April.

Over the last couple of weeks, city officials met with the hotel owners to discuss their concerns.

The consensus from the conversations was that both the city and owners agreed that tenants in need of more suitable housing would be directed to the local government, which would then link them with services needed for their living situation.

Despite the change in the length occupancy, the remaining requirements such as businesses having available for city inspection vehicle registration and tenant identity information will remain.

The ordinance also states that a occupant cannot occupy a hotel room for 28 days within a 35-day period. They can't extend their stay by moving to another room within the same facility, the ordinance says.

Fines and jail time could be handed down to owners who violate the code.

LaRotonda previously cited an uptick in crime related to hotels and motels along Route 30 leading into Atlantic City as a reason for setting limits, believing doing so would be in the public's interest by not allowing hotel rooms to become "defacto apartments."

The business owners also believe toughening occupancy limits can help them avoid costly court sessions to evict tenants, which sometimes take several months.

"It's a win-win situation," Ravi Patel, owner of the Sunrise Motel near Home Depot on the White Horse Pike, said following the meeting.

Both LaRotonda and City Councilman Tommy Marrone caught up with the group of owners after the meeting, reassuring them of commitment to enforcing the rule while helping people using the city's motel rooms as affordable housing.

"It's better now," said Deepika Patel, owner of the Luxury Inn on the White Horse Pike.