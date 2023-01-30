Absecon honors Citizens of the Year

ABSECON — The city last week recognized its three Citizens of the Year during a presentation dinner at the Villa Rifici Restaurant.

Jim Smith, Ed Vincent and Butch Stewart, three men instrumental in constructing a large 9/11 memorial at Heritage Park, were honored at the restaurant on Jan. 24, Lynn Caterson, a coordinator of the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the program, said.

Smith and Vincent recently died and were recognized posthumously.

Sandy Smith and Mary Vincent were given awards in their husbands' place, Caterson said.

City Council President Nick LaRotonda, County Commissioner Chair John Risley and County Clerk Joe Giralo were in attendance, Caterson said.

The Citizen of the Year award highlights residents for their work in the community without holding public office. Each is given a personal award, and their names are featured on a plaque at the entrance of City Hall.

A monetary donation also goes to a charity of their choice, this year being the Sept. 11 memorial, Caterson said.

The men helped build a memorial visible to motorists passing by the park from Mill Road. It features two 19-foot replica towers made of aluminum, as well as a steel beam recovered from the rubble of the towers after they fell from the New York City skyline during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The city dedicated the memorial in 2016.