Absecon Fire Department to dedicate new firehouse Saturday

The parade will begin at noon at the Field of Dreams Park at 1000 Morton Ave., proceed to Highland Boulevard and end at the new firehouse at 544 New Jersey Ave.

The parade will be followed by a ceremony and celebration at the firehouse from 1 to 5 p.m. that will include live entertainment, kids' activities and food trucks.

The new $5.9 million firehouse was completed in late 2020. The firehouse it replaced was torn down in April.

"Both the building and apparatus are sure to serve the community well for many years to come," fire Chief Roy Talley said.

To accommodate the parade, Highland Boulevard will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., the Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Expect delays and detours on Morton Avenue from noon to 12:30 p.m.

New Jersey Avenue will be closed from noon to 6 p.m. between Mill and New roads.

Michigan Avenue will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.