Absecon CVS location closes; prescriptions transferred

ABSECON — CVS Pharmacy's Absecon location, at 601 White Horse Pike, will close Wednesday.
CVS Retail Communications Manager Matt Blanchette told The Press that customer's prescriptions have been transferred to another pharmacy to avoid service disruption, but did not specify which one.
The store's employees have been transitioned into comparable roles at nearby CVS locations nearby, Blanchette said, adding that the store's closure is not a reflection of their associate's work.
"We understand the disappointment of our closing store's neighbors and customers. We are committed to the area and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our other stores nearby," Blanchette said.
