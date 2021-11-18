Absecon CVS closing part of national trend

ABSECON — The closure of the CVS's Absecon store, at 601 White Horse Pike, is part of the national trend.

The pharmacy company will begin closing roughly 300 stores per year. nearly a tenth of its roughly 10,000 locations, over the next three years, as it remodels its footprint based on customer service trends. The company is also looking to limit storefront density.

Online retail has been a factor in drug store reform, but the COVID-19 is said to have fast-forwarded the changes with millions of customers isolated at home.

GlobalData Managing Director Neil Saunders says there's another factor to the developments.

“Too many stores are stuck in the past with bad lighting, depressing interiors, messy merchandising, and a weak assortment of products,” Saunders told the Associated Press. “They are not destinations or places where people go out of anything other than necessity.”