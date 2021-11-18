Absecon CVS closing part of national trend

ABSECON — The closure of the CVS's Absecon store, at 601 White Horse Pike, is part of the national trend.
The pharmacy company will begin closing roughly 300 stores per year. nearly a tenth of its roughly 10,000 locations, over the next three years, as it remodels its footprint based on customer service trends. The company is also looking to limit storefront density.
Online retail has been a factor in drug store reform, but the COVID-19 is said to have fast-forwarded the changes with millions of customers isolated at home.
GlobalData Managing Director Neil Saunders says there's another factor to the developments.
“Too many stores are stuck in the past with bad lighting, depressing interiors, messy merchandising, and a weak assortment of products,” Saunders told the Associated Press. “They are not destinations or places where people go out of anything other than necessity.”
CVS offers several types of services to the communities it serves, from grocery retail to provided medications. It also became a COVID-19 vaccine hotspot once the shots were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CVS Health said Thursday its stores will be grouped into three models.
Some will be traditional pharmacies offering retail products and some health care. Others will be allocated to customer primary care, and the company will break out an enhanced version of its “HealthHUB” locations, according to the Associated Press.
The Absecon store's closure Wednesday left many questioning their prescriptions status.
CVS Retail Communications Manager Matt Blanchette confirmed that customers' prescriptions at the store were being transferred across the White Horse Pike to the Absecon Walgreens. Customers, however, may opted to send their prescriptions elsewhere.
The company has several locations near Absecon, in Pleasantville and two in Galloway Township, one of which is in the township's Pomona neighborhood.
“We understand the disappointment of our closing store’s neighbors and customers. We are committed to the area and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our other stores nearby,” Blanchette told The Press of Atlantic City.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
