Absecon couple opens homemade library for local bookworms

ABSECON - An Absecon couple is hoping to get eyes into books through a project they built on behalf of a nonprofit.

"Absecon Creek Book Swap" was created by Lynne and Jan Smejkal as a "Little Free Library" on couple's E. Faunce Landing Road front lawn, in an effort for those in the neighborhood to "take a book and share a book." They've placed seats at their homemade library for people to enjoy its selections. There's also a leash for readers' dogs.

Little Free Library grew out of a 2009 project by Todd Bol. The Hudson, Wisconsin, native built a sign reading "Free Books" on his front lawn as a tribute to his late mother, a former teacher. The idea became popular, and new homemade libraries are being erected weekly.

The Smejkal's library is one of roughly 100,000 worldwide and the latest to a few others in the bayside community.

Stewards often task themselves with maintaining the libraries. They often become a way for people to meet one another and find a connection through a similar interest. The couple has even met a few new folks since building their library, according to the city.