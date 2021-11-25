Absecon couple opens homemade library for local bookworms

ABSECON - An Absecon couple is hoping to get eyes into books through a project they built on behalf of a nonprofit.
"Absecon Creek Book Swap" was created by Lynne and Jan Smejkal as a "Little Free Library" on couple's E. Faunce Landing Road front lawn, in an effort for those in the neighborhood to "take a book and share a book." They've placed seats at their homemade library for people to enjoy its selections. There's also a leash for readers' dogs.
Little Free Library grew out of a 2009 project by Todd Bol. The Hudson, Wisconsin, native built a sign reading "Free Books" on his front lawn as a tribute to his late mother, a former teacher. The idea became popular, and new homemade libraries are being erected weekly.
The Smejkal's library is one of roughly 100,000 worldwide and the latest to a few others in the bayside community.
Stewards often task themselves with maintaining the libraries. They often become a way for people to meet one another and find a connection through a similar interest. The couple has even met a few new folks since building their library, according to the city.
Many other self-made libraries through the program are in the area, including in Atlantic City, Linwood, Mays Landing and Galloway. Readers can find a library nearest their house through the program's website.
Anyone interested in starting a library through the program by following directions on the website.
They'll first be tasked with finding a location and steward to care for and promote it. The program recommends library builders place their creations in a high-foot-traffic location. They'll be tasked with building a library or purchasing one through the program.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.