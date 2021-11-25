Absecon couple open homemade library for local bookworms

ABSECON — A local couple is hoping to get people reading through a project they built on behalf of a nonprofit.

The Absecon Creek Book Swap was created by Lynne and Jan Smejkal as a "Little Free Library" on the couple's East Faunce Landing Road front lawn, in an effort to get those in their neighborhood to "take a book and share a book." They've placed seats at their homemade library for people to enjoy its selections. There's also a leash for readers' dogs.

Little Free Library grew out of a 2009 project by Todd Bol. The Hudson, Wisconsin, native built a sign reading "Free Books" on his front lawn as a tribute to his late mother, a former teacher. The idea became popular, and new homemade libraries are being erected weekly across the country.

The Smejkals' library is one of roughly 100,000 worldwide and one of a few in the bayside community. Other little libraries can be found in Atlantic City, Linwood, Mays Landing and Galloway Township. Readers can find the library nearest their house through the program's website.