Absecon council makes changes to Fire Department chain of command, despite objections

“Again, I would rather you and I sit down and talk together than to do this in a public forum, where it looks like, you know, you hate us and we hate you. Because that’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” he said.

The vote went ahead regardless, with six in favor and one abstention. Nick Larotonda, the lone abstention, is also a volunteer with the Fire Department.

Council members insisted they did not have any issues with the Fire Department.

“The Fire Department has been great. The only issue right now is a communication problem, and we’re trying to make it better,” Bennett said.

If anything, the change will create more animosity, Talley said.

While Talley tried to lower the heat, there were plenty of tense moments during the meeting. Lifelong resident Michael Walsh, who spent more than 50 years with the department, accused council of trying to destroy it.

“Do you understand the function of the Fire Department? Do you understand how it’s organized? Do you understand anything at all?” Walsh said. “We argue with the city sometimes, and that’s OK. We’ve never had a disciplinary problem. We’ve never had a financial problem. We’ve never had a leadership problem.”