Absecon council makes changes to Fire Department chain of command, despite objections

ABSECON — Despite pleas for a delay from firefighters and members of the public, City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance amending the local chain of command to place the all-volunteer fire department under police Chief James Laughlin.
According to Council President Keith Bennett, the move will improve communications between the city and the department. He said it will not put the police chief in charge of fire scenes, but instead has more to do with administrative issues and budgets.
“This has nothing to do with the day-to-day operation of the Fire Department,” he told skeptics at the meeting.
But fire Chief Roy Talley asked for more time for discussion before council held a final vote. At the council meeting, which mostly took place in person, Talley said there was a plan for a meeting with members of council before the vote. That meeting was delayed by a winter storm.
“I do think at the very least that we should table this motion,” he told council, saying he has not had a chance to talk with elected officials about the change.
He argued the change would create issues with the rules put forth by the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, which establishes the qualifications required for those in the chain of command of a fire company, qualifications he said the police chief does not have.
“Again, I would rather you and I sit down and talk together than to do this in a public forum, where it looks like, you know, you hate us and we hate you. Because that’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” he said.
The vote went ahead regardless, with six in favor and one abstention. Nick Larotonda, the lone abstention, is also a volunteer with the Fire Department.
Council members insisted they did not have any issues with the Fire Department.
“The Fire Department has been great. The only issue right now is a communication problem, and we’re trying to make it better,” Bennett said.
If anything, the change will create more animosity, Talley said.
While Talley tried to lower the heat, there were plenty of tense moments during the meeting. Lifelong resident Michael Walsh, who spent more than 50 years with the department, accused council of trying to destroy it.
“Do you understand the function of the Fire Department? Do you understand how it’s organized? Do you understand anything at all?” Walsh said. “We argue with the city sometimes, and that’s OK. We’ve never had a disciplinary problem. We’ve never had a financial problem. We’ve never had a leadership problem.”
Several other speakers also criticized the proposal, despite assurances from city attorney Fred Scerni that the impact would be administrative, not on operations at the Fire Department.
“This ordinance is not about destroying, dismantling or changing the leadership of the fire department,” Bennett said.
