Absecon Concerts in the Park series to return for 'unprecedented' 10-week run this summer

ABSECON — The city's Concerts in the Park series is returning this summer with an "unprecedented" 10-week run.

The series will be held every Sunday from June 26 to Aug. 28.

The Aug. 28 series finale will feature the 70-piece South Jersey Wind Ensemble, which plays Americana, Broadway, folk, patriotic and jazz music.

Other performers include:

The Tom Allen Band – which plays ‘70s, ‘80s, rock & roll and funk music – on June 26.

The Lighthouse Band, which plays favorite oldies and swing and pop, on July 3

The southern rock band Motts Creek Pickers on July 10

The classic rock and country band Hawkins Road on July 17

TK and the Howlers, playing the blues and rock & roll, on July 24

Joey D’s Rockin Oldies, which will play ‘50s & ‘60s doo wop and music for the ages, on July 31

Lisa on Tour & Jersey Sweet Band, which will play rock and soul music from all decades, on Aug. 7

Brandon Ireland Band, which will play pop and rock & roll from all decades, on Aug. 14

Danny Eyer, playing rock & roll and classic blues, on Aug. 21

All shows start at 7 p.m. at Heritage Park, except for the Aug. 28 finale with the South Jersey Wind Ensemble, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Admission is free and food will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on.

The Absecon Concert in the Park series is sponsored by the Absecon Parks & Playground Committee, American Legion Post No. 28, and by the Absecon mayor and City Council.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.