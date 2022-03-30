Absecon Concerts in the Park series to return for 'unprecedented' 10-week run this summer

ABSECON — The city's Concerts in the Park series is returning this summer with an "unprecedented" 10-week run.
The series will be held every Sunday from June 26 to Aug. 28.
The Aug. 28 series finale will feature the 70-piece South Jersey Wind Ensemble, which plays Americana, Broadway, folk, patriotic and jazz music.
Other performers include:
- The Tom Allen Band – which plays ‘70s, ‘80s, rock & roll and funk music – on June 26.
- The Lighthouse Band, which plays favorite oldies and swing and pop, on July 3
- The southern rock band Motts Creek Pickers on July 10
- The classic rock and country band Hawkins Road on July 17
- TK and the Howlers, playing the blues and rock & roll, on July 24
- Joey D’s Rockin Oldies, which will play ‘50s & ‘60s doo wop and music for the ages, on July 31
- Lisa on Tour & Jersey Sweet Band, which will play rock and soul music from all decades, on Aug. 7
- Brandon Ireland Band, which will play pop and rock & roll from all decades, on Aug. 14
- Danny Eyer, playing rock & roll and classic blues, on Aug. 21
People are also reading…
All shows start at 7 p.m. at Heritage Park, except for the Aug. 28 finale with the South Jersey Wind Ensemble, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Admission is free and food will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on.
The Absecon Concert in the Park series is sponsored by the Absecon Parks & Playground Committee, American Legion Post No. 28, and by the Absecon mayor and City Council.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.