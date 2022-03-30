Absecon Concerts in the Park series to return for 10-week run this summer

ABSECON — The city's Concerts in the Park series is returning this summer for a 10-week run.
The series will be held every Sunday from June 26 to Aug. 28.
Performers are:
- June 26: The Tom Allen Band (‘70s, ‘80s, rock 'n' roll and funk)
- July 3: The Lighthouse Band (oldies, swing and pop)
- July 10: Motts Creek Pickers (Southern rock)
- July 17: Hawkins Road (classic rock, country)
- July 24: TK and the Howlers (blues, rock)
- July 31: Joey D’s Rockin Oldies (‘50s and ‘60s doo wop)
- Aug. 7: Lisa on Tour and Jersey Sweet Band (rock, soul)
- Aug. 14: Brandon Ireland Band (pop, rock)
- Aug. 21: Danny Eyer (rock, classic blues)
Aug. 28: South Jersey Wind Ensemble (Americana, Broadway, folk, patriotic and jazz music)
All shows start at 7 p.m. at Heritage Park, except for the Aug. 28 finale, which is scheduled to begin at 4.
Admission is free, and food will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
The Absecon Concerts in the Park series is sponsored by the Absecon Parks & Playground Committee, American Legion Post No. 28 and the mayor and City Council.
