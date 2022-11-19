Absecon committee hosts event with veterans' breakfast, free turkeys, vaccinations

ABSECON — The Absecon Community Affairs Committee hosted an event Saturday morning at Holy Spirit High School to help give back to the community in time for the holidays.

"This event is all about bringing the community together," said Donna Poley, the chair of the committee. "It's great to see all of the people that have turned up today, and I'm glad we were able to help out."

The committee collaborated with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and Rowan University to offer a grab-and-go breakfast for veterans, a turkey giveaway, and adult vaccination and wellness checkups.

Hundreds of people turned up for the event. In fact, before anything got started, the line to get in was already pretty long.

"We started at 9:30, but people were here lining up to get in at 8:30," said Poley, who is also a councilwoman in Absecon. "The line was out to the street."

Tim Reed, the chief warrant officer for the Sheriff's Office, donated 100 turkeys to give away to the first 100 people. By 11 a.m., there were about 10 left, he said.

Pleasantville approves sewer rate hikes PLEASANTVILLE — Sewer rates are rising in the city for the first time in over a decade, with…

Gloria Robinson, 51, of Absecon, came right when the event started to get her turkey.

"I knew the turkeys were going to go fast, so I came early to make sure I got mine," Robinson said. "Then I came back because I needed my COVID booster and this was the perfect opportunity to get one."

The Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine offered several different wellness checkups free of charge.

"It's been a great turnout so far," said Dr. Richard Jermyn, who was doing the checkups along with his medical students. "We're doing blood pressure and blood glucose checks, and we've also been doing COVID boosters. So we're out here today helping out the community."

Jermyn said about 10 people came by to receive their COVID booster shot. Since the pandemic started, Jermyn and his students have been participating in these community events.

"We've been doing these outreach programs for the last two years at bus terminals, addiction programs, street corners, church communities, any place that we feel we can help" Jermyn said.

Close races for Hamilton, Egg Harbor City governing bodies Vote-by-mail totals gave Democratic candidates in Egg Harbor City and Hamilton Township the …

With this being the first time the Community Affairs Committee hosted this event, Poley wasn't sure what to expect. She views the event as a success and hopes to do it again in the future.

"I think it was 100% successful because look what we have here and what we were able to bring together," Poley said. "I think we'll be able to move forward and evolve together and have more community events. If Holy Spirit continues to let us host them, I think they'll get bigger."