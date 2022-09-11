Absecon commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11

ABSECON — The city hosted a remembrance ceremony Sunday for the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Community members gathered at the Absecon 9/11 Memorial to honor the first responders and commemorate those who lost their lives 21 years ago to the day.

City Council President Betty Howell opened the ceremony thanking those in attendance.

“Twenty-one-years ago today was one of the darkest days in our country’s history,” Howell said. “But out of that darkness rose some of the best of what this country has to offer. The sacrifice of our first responders, the resilience of our military and the inspiration of our volunteers.”

Patrick Snyder, the deputy chief of detectives for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and commander of the Major Crimes Unit, served as the master of ceremonies. He spoke to the importance of the sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, and about the need to keep the day in their memories. He reflected on how his two daughters, 12 and 10, were both born well after the attacks and how he sought to impart the memory of the valor of that day onto the next generation.

“Sept. 11, 2001, two words are imprinted on upon my memory from that day, and that’s ‘never forget,’” Snyder said. “Never forget their names, their stories, their courage.”

Snyder said that Americans responded to the attacks with feats of solidarity and remarked on how the city’s ceremony Sunday was another iteration of that patriotic unity.

“We must also never forget how this nation responded in unity, how that unity of spirt comforted so many, and that’s what we’re here to do today,” Snyder said.

The ceremony began with an invocation, a flag salute and a rendition of the national anthem. Toward the end, there was a bell ringing, a gun salute and a closing benediction.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place after Howell’s and Snyder’s speeches, with members of the Absecon EMS, Fire Department, Police Department and local Knights of Columbus placing a wreath at the memorial site. Mayor Kim Horton and Howell also laid a wreath at the site, with the pair being two of the 21 members of the city’s 9/11 Founders Committee that oversaw the creation of the Absecon 9/11 Memorial. Roses were laid during the ceremony for the four late members of the Founders Committee: Joann Wescoat, Joann Elco, Loraine Hurd and Don Patterson.

Democratic Congressional nominee Tim Alexander spoke during a public portion of the event and described his reaction to the attacks while working at the county Prosecutor’s Office. He exhorted attendees to always come together, as they did in response to 9/11, to battle all foreign and domestic threats to the nation.

“People came together, and we stood together and we fought against the attack on our democracy,” Alexander said.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the Republican incumbent whom Alexander is challenging to represent New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, issued a statement to commemorate the day.

“We must never forget the nearly 3,000 innocent American lives that were lost, as well as the heroism of the brave first responders, police officers, and firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Van Drew said in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday.

A 16-foot beam

The Absecon 9/11 Memorial was established and dedicated during a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2016. It features a model of the World Trade Center in the background, while in the fore lays a 16-foot beam taken from the 39th floor of the South Tower. The beam is the largest artifact from the towers currently located in South Jersey

Horton read a proclamation honoring Firefighter Edward Vincent, who has served in the city’s Fire Department for over four decades and was the city’s fire chief from 1989 to 1995. Vincent was a leader in the 9/11 Founders Committee and was crucial to designing and constructing the city’s 9/11 memorial. She said that the nation should carry the legacy of 9/11 to advance a mission of tolerance and equality.

“Twenty-one years after one of our nation’s darkest days, let our commitment to human rights, our embrace of all cultures and our empathy toward all be our guidepost to the light,” Horton said.

The heavy shadow cast by Sept. 11, 2001, was still borne by many in attendance. Howard Cohen was one of four volunteers from the Absecon EMS who ventured to Ground Zero as first responders. A 72-year-old New York native and Coast Guard veteran, Cohen described his experiences on that day and the impressions it left. The other three responders with the EMS were Absecon Firefighter Rich Hudson; Herb Simons, who also served as a member of the Pleasantville Police Department; and Howell. The latter recalls that the group arrived at Ground Zero at about 1 p.m., just hours after both towers fell.

“The things we saw, how we felt, it was devastating,” Cohen said. “It hit hard, tremendously.”

Cohen is one of many first responders to the 9/11 who is still battling symptoms that may be related to the debris and destruction at Ground Zero. He said he lost his sense of smell after the attacks, which he has only recently begun to regain.

Howell said that she gets examined regularly to check for lasting damages to the attacks. She recalled the 2013 passing of Brigantine Firefighter Jim Holl, who also responded to Ground Zero and served a five-month deployment to the Middle East in 2003 at the outset of the Iraq War.

“That’s what we do, we volunteer, no matter what,” Cohen said.

Family ties

Lauren Bedell, a 39-year-old from Galloway Township, was at the ceremony. Her aunt Marianne Simone was in the north tower on Sept. 11 and was killed during the attack. Lauren said she and her family searched for information about her aunt’s whereabouts for days, but she was never found and her remains never recovered. Simone, aged 62, had previously survived the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center.

Bedell brought her two children, Dante, 4, and Destiny, 6, to the ceremony and said she was moved by the show of support for the community. She wore a picture of her aunt on her shirt.

“Our family has never been the same, it has impacted generations, generations,” Bedell said. “What today means to me, I came here because I know how much people take time and effort and love and consideration out of their hearts for the different families and all of the victims.”

The 9/11 terrorist attacks, perpetrated by 19 al-Qaeda hijackers, targeted the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and also resulted in a plane crash at Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in the deaths of the hijackers and killed another 2,977 people.

Howell said she would drive to Ground Zero after the local ceremony, as she has does every years since the attack.

She called the journey “healing.”