Absecon City Council to introduce ordinance limiting hours of alcohol sales

Last call may start to come earlier in Absecon.

City Council is scheduled to introduce an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages between 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Absecon residents seem to be having a mixed response to the proposed restrictions, according to the comments left on an Absecon community Facebook page.

Some residents have said on the social media that the ordinance is necessary, with restrictions needed to quell unruly behavior that takes place at certain bars late at night and early in the morning.

In October, a man from Galloway Township was arrested after he brandished and pointed a gun at another patron outside the Hi-Point Pub on the White Horse Pike. Police later found the alleged perpetrator hiding underneath a trailer at a nearby business.

Hi-Point is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No manager or owner from Hi-Point was immediately available for comment Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Others expressed concern over what effects the restrictions could have on local business, especially given that many restaurants have a clientele of Atlantic City casino workers who work no traditional hours.