Absecon City Council to introduce ordinance limiting hours of alcohol sales

Last call may start to come earlier in Absecon.
City Council is scheduled to introduce an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages between 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Absecon residents seem to be having a mixed response to the proposed restrictions, according to the comments left on an Absecon community Facebook page.
Some residents have said on the social media that the ordinance is necessary, with restrictions needed to quell unruly behavior that takes place at certain bars late at night and early in the morning.
In October, a man from Galloway Township was arrested after he brandished and pointed a gun at another patron outside the Hi-Point Pub on the White Horse Pike. Police later found the alleged perpetrator hiding underneath a trailer at a nearby business.
Hi-Point is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
No manager or owner from Hi-Point was immediately available for comment Thursday.
Others expressed concern over what effects the restrictions could have on local business, especially given that many restaurants have a clientele of Atlantic City casino workers who work no traditional hours.
And more residents still felt like the ordinance was punishing everyone in the city for the misbehavior of only a select few.
Absecon resident Josiah Andrews said the ordinance might be an overstep if the city had not yet reached out to the businesses where problems were occurring to try to resolve any issues.
If city officials had already done that, Andrews said he understood why the new restrictions might be needed.
"It's a shame they have to do that and we're even talking about this situation," Andrews said. "It just seems like the situation gets out of control too many times."
Greg Seher, who was the Republican nominee for Absecon mayor in the 2020 general election, told The Press that he supported the ordinance, but added the city should discuss the measure with businesses that aren't creating disturbances. If they had done so, Seher said the ordinance would be a "good solution" to address recent unruly behavior.
A voice message left for the city's administrator and Mayor Kimberly have no yet beenr returned.
An ordinance restricting the hours will be introduced 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
