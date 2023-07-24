Galloway Township Emergency Medical Services will begin providing ambulance coverage to Absecon after the company covering the city for 15 years chose to cease operations.
Absecon immediately moved to ensure its residents had ambulance squads available by bringing on Galloway Township for calls, police said in a statement Sunday.
The new team will begin providing service to the city starting next week, police said.
Police also reminded the public that their officers routinely undergo training for medical responses.
"We value your trust and appreciate your contribution to making our community a safe haven for all, while we transition through this change," the police department's statement said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
