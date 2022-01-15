About 800 take polar plunge in freezing temps in Wildwood

"We're honored we can host this event at the Wildwoods. What's so great about this event is it's law enforcement-based," Lynch said. "There's a lot of heroes in this event. The heroes of the athletes, the plungers and then the volunteers that make everything 100% free."

People gathered inside the warm Convention Center to register and then change into their smallest bathing suit or funniest costume. Some men wore Speedos, while others wore group costumes that included luchadores and tributes to first responders.

The hundreds of plungers dashed their way toward the ocean, many going into the 38-degree water just up to their knees before making an about-face. Compare that with New Year's Day, when polar plungers in Ocean City enjoyed air temperatures of 57 degrees and water temperatures of 45 degrees.

Richards, who swims for Special Olympics New Jersey, went in all the way while holding a flag that read "Autism Awareness." He said that without events and fundraisers like this one, there is no Special Olympics, especially with the organization shut down due to COVID-19.