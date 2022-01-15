About 800 take polar plunge in freezing temps in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Shawn Richards has been participating in the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood since 2010.
He's been a Special Olympian since 2007. Even though he isn't the biggest fan of jumping into the Atlantic Ocean on a 27-degree day in January, he called it an honor.
"I really want to say thank you to everybody who comes out here and freeze," said Richards, of Millville, who turns 34 on Tuesday. "I didn't really want to do this. I was fearing it, to be honest, but we have all these athletes who try to become something, and it takes a lot of money to donate because the Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization."
Richards was one of about 800 people who participated Saturday afternoon in the event located off the beach at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
John Lynch, director of sales and entertainment for the Convention Center, announced to the thousands of people there that more than $230,000 had been raised. Registration to take the plunge started at $100, and fundraising campaigns are visible at plungewildwood.org.
Lynch said after the event that donations will continue to pour in to benefit Special Olympics New Jersey, which will send 138 athletes to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games from June 5-12.
"We're honored we can host this event at the Wildwoods. What's so great about this event is it's law enforcement-based," Lynch said. "There's a lot of heroes in this event. The heroes of the athletes, the plungers and then the volunteers that make everything 100% free."
People gathered inside the warm Convention Center to register and then change into their smallest bathing suit or funniest costume. Some men wore Speedos, while others wore group costumes that included luchadores and tributes to first responders.
The hundreds of plungers dashed their way toward the ocean, many going into the 38-degree water just up to their knees before making an about-face. Compare that with New Year's Day, when polar plungers in Ocean City enjoyed air temperatures of 57 degrees and water temperatures of 45 degrees.
Richards, who swims for Special Olympics New Jersey, went in all the way while holding a flag that read "Autism Awareness." He said that without events and fundraisers like this one, there is no Special Olympics, especially with the organization shut down due to COVID-19.
"It's an honor and privilege to do it," said Richards, who is originally from Wildwood. "I feel like I am a little more advanced than most Special Olympics athletes. ... It's my way of giving back to the community with the Special Olympics athletes who cannot jump into the ocean. We support all Special Olympics athletes."
