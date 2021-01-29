 Skip to main content
Abortion opponents protest in Cape May Court House
Abortion opponents protest in Cape May Court House

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — On a freezing Friday afternoon made all the colder by a steady wind, members of Cape May County Right to Life gathered on either side of Route 9 to call for an end to abortion.

The demonstration took place on the same day as the national March for Life, an annual event that was held virtually this year. Steve Atzert, of Cape May Court House, one of the organizers of Friday’s outdoor gathering, said COVID-19 was part of the reason the national organization went virtual. He also cited the violent protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Bundled against the cutting wind, participants held signs opposing abortion, with messages including “abortion kills children” and “pray to end abortion,” as well as “Jesus forgives and heals.”

That was the message from Jill Swagler, of Dennis Township, who said she had an abortion in 1977. She said she was convinced the procedure was safe because it was legal but later came to believe it was immoral.

“I found Jesus,” she said. “He showed me that it was killing a baby.”

Swagler now works with Hope Pregnancy Center, she said.

Connie Meyer, of Wildwood, was there with members of her church, The Carpenter Shop on Park Boulevard in Wildwood.

“I love babies,” she said. “Babies are a gift from God.”

The event was planned in front of the Old Court House on Route 9, but members spread along both sides of the street. Several passing drivers honked in apparent support of the cause, though one woman rolled down her window as she passed to yell “babies are dumb and so are you.”

Organizers requested that all participants wear masks and remain at least 6 feet from others to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19. Most did, while a few went maskless.

Some refused masks throughout, including Swagler.

“I don’t do that,” she said.

Participants said Cape May County Right to Life is part of New Jersey Right to Life, which describes itself as the state’s largest and most active pro-life, nonpartisan organization.

In New Jersey, 76 facilities provided abortion services as of 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization opposed to legal limits to abortion. New Jersey does not impose waiting periods, parental involvement or limit publicly funded abortions.

Atzert said those gathered Friday hoped to reach the people passing by on Route 9.

“Just regular folks,” he said.

