Abortion opponents protest in Cape May Court House

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — On a freezing Friday afternoon made all the colder by a steady wind, members of Cape May County Right to Life gathered on either side of Route 9 to call for an end to abortion.

The demonstration took place on the same day as the national March for Life, an annual event that was held virtually this year. Steve Atzert, of Cape May Court House, one of the organizers of Friday’s outdoor gathering, said COVID-19 was part of the reason the national organization went virtual. He also cited the violent protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Bundled against the cutting wind, participants held signs opposing abortion, with messages including “abortion kills children” and “pray to end abortion,” as well as “Jesus forgives and heals.”

That was the message from Jill Swagler, of Dennis Township, who said she had an abortion in 1977. She said she was convinced the procedure was safe because it was legal but later came to believe it was immoral.

“I found Jesus,” she said. “He showed me that it was killing a baby.”

Swagler now works with Hope Pregnancy Center, she said.

Connie Meyer, of Wildwood, was there with members of her church, The Carpenter Shop on Park Boulevard in Wildwood.