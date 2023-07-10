CAPE MAY — The city got some time in the national spotlight Monday with a visit from ABC's "Good Morning America."
Correspondent Janai Norman spoke with Mayor Zack Mullock, visitors and locals for a three-minute segment, which included scenes from the beach and Washington Street Mall.
The visit was part of a series called “Diving into Summer,” which includes visits to beach towns and summer destinations across the United States.
“Cape May, New Jersey, boasts beautiful beaches, historic landmarks and Victorian architecture,” Norman said during the piece, which also included aerial images of the beach and Cape May Lighthouse and video from the Promenade, with its new arches visible.
Norman said the beach community remains an attraction throughout the year, comparing Cape May in the winter to the setting of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
