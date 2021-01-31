A year after opening, AtlantiCare’s newest surgery center finally fully operational amid COVID-19 pandemic

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s shiny new Center for Orthopaedic Surgery held a ribbon cutting last January expecting to begin surgeries in April, but regulatory red tape and the COVID-19 pandemic halted all elective surgeries and forced the center to pivot to offering COVID-19 testing in the spring.
The center finally had its first surgery in mid-June.
“There’s certain things you need to maintain in the surgery centers no matter if they’re open or closed,” said Melissa Bushnell, assistant vice president for the hospital’s surgery centers. “We needed to figure out what those operational needs were and who was going to oversee them while the facilities were closed.”
The township location, at the AtlantiCare Health Park on English Creek Avenue, is the hospital’s fourth surgery center. The other three are in Little Egg Harbor Township, Cape May Court House and in another location in the EHT Health Park.
Early on in the pandemic, a team was created to visit each center on a weekly basis to make sure all machines were still working and meeting regulatory requirements. The hospital shut down three of the surgery centers and kept the older EHT facility open for urgent surgeries.
Among all three surgery centers, 1,900 surgeries were performed a month in January and February 2020, according to Bushnell. In April, the centers did a total of 69 surgeries.
The new building, with a drive-up overhang at the entrance, pivoted to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing last April to hospital employees and third parties who use the hospital’s occupational health service, Bushnell said. The Little Egg Harbor surgery center was also utilized for drive-thru testing for the community.
All four surgery centers reopened in mid-June, with the first surgery performed at the new center June 17. But the new center was still not fully operational as it still had to hit some of those regulatory requirements.
As of Jan. 1, the center had most of its payer contracts with insurance companies in place.
“So it’s taken a full year,” Bushnell said.
The new center was budgeted to perform 2,000 surgeries in 2020. It performed 316, coming in at 54% under budget.
“We still have the fear, people are afraid. People have been affected by COVID financially,” she said. “Their insurance may have changed. They may have lost their job. Their circumstances are different. So if they had an elective surgery scheduled but now they were out of work for so long, all of that has affected us. We have recovered. It’s just taken a long, long time.”
As surgeries were limited, staff also adapted to try to support the hospital and the community, through the pandemic.
“We had to pivot in a way within our clinical practices to make sure we could safely care for the patients who required in-person appointments and treatment,” said Fotios Tjoumakaris, orthopaedic surgeon for sports medicine at Rothman Institute at AtlantiCare.
“We created a peer-review process within our practice and with our hospital colleagues to ensure we had and used resources we needed. This team also helped to identify truly emergent surgical cases that could not be delayed.”
The most challenging part of his job during the pandemic, he said, is upholding the patient experience.
“As a result of our COVID-changed world, we’ve had to change everything from the reception room experience to the recovery room experience and more,” he said. “Throughout the pandemic, staying connected with patients and their families has been extremely important. My colleagues and I checked in on patients whose surgeries were delayed, and we called them and/or scheduled telehealth appointments to stay on top of their health and wellness needs.”
And once surgeries did resume last June, patients were concerned about how they would be protected from the virus, he said.
“Operationally, we had created a surgical scheduling and workflow, from admission to discharge, that was efficient for patients and families. The legwork began years ago in terms of developing an experienced team, but we had to pivot to adjust those processes due to COVID safety measures. By the time we were ready to perform our first surgery, we were more than ready for the challenge.”
The fourth surgery center opened due to the growing need in the community, Bushnell said.
“We’re going to see the need for orthopedic surgery ... grow exponentially,” she said. “There is a need for total joint replacement and spinal surgery as people are living longer.”
Going forward, Bushnell said the surgery center has no plans of pivoting again to offer vaccines.
“(There is) a regulatory process that you have to go through to be designated (a vaccine clinic),” she said. “It’s not something, at this point, that we could take on. Our goal for 2021 is to continue to move forward and offer ambulatory surgery to the community.
“Obviously, no one expected this,” she added. “But I’m very proud of what we’ve done.”
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.