A year after opening, AtlantiCare’s newest surgery center finally fully operational amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We had to pivot in a way within our clinical practices to make sure we could safely care for the patients who required in-person appointments and treatment,” said Fotios Tjoumakaris, orthopaedic surgeon for sports medicine at Rothman Institute at AtlantiCare.

“We created a peer-review process within our practice and with our hospital colleagues to ensure we had and used resources we needed. This team also helped to identify truly emergent surgical cases that could not be delayed.”

The most challenging part of his job during the pandemic, he said, is upholding the patient experience.

“As a result of our COVID-changed world, we’ve had to change everything from the reception room experience to the recovery room experience and more,” he said. “Throughout the pandemic, staying connected with patients and their families has been extremely important. My colleagues and I checked in on patients whose surgeries were delayed, and we called them and/or scheduled telehealth appointments to stay on top of their health and wellness needs.”

And once surgeries did resume last June, patients were concerned about how they would be protected from the virus, he said.