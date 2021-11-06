A windy war of words in Ocean City

There is an ongoing discussion of providing a benefit to Ocean City for allowing the power lines to cross the barrier island but there were no specifics. As currently envisioned, a power line would cross Ocean City at 35th Street and head up Roosevelt Boulevard to bring the electricity into the power grid at the site of the former BL England power plant in Beesleys Point.

“If we’re not going to get any benefit, we’re not going to support it,” Stuart said.

The scope of the project and the size of the available space will mean some of the turbines will be visible from the beach, project officials said.

“We cannot have any construction outside of the leased area,” said Maddy Urbish, the head of government affairs and policy for Ørsted in New Jersey. "We cannot go any further back than 27 miles.”

She said they are as far back as they can be if the project is to generate the proposed amount of energy. The current proposed layout of the turbines balances a number of interests, she said, including allowing enough room between each for fishing boats and other boaters to pass.

Stuart also asked about the potential cost. Ratepayers will pay an average of $1.46 more a month through the expected 20-year life of the project.