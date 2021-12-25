A visible display of grief and love in Ocean City

“I think it has been healing for the neighborhood,” said Sue Forrest, a retired Ocean City art teacher who moved to the neighborhood several years ago with her wife, Melodie Perri.

She helped make sure there were no gaps in the coverage, lining bags up along several houses whose owners were away for the season. Both Forrest and Bickings said the plan spread word-of-mouth, with neighbors on surrounding blocks eager to participate.

Bickings said people had contacted her from other areas of the city, asking if it would be OK if they also put out lights. She said of course.

The Monihan family is well known in Ocean City, from involvement in the community and through Monihan Realty, which has been in business since 1947.

After the accident, Mayor Jay Gillian arranged to have the Division of Social Services facilitate grief counselors in the community.

In a message to the city after the accident, Gillian said the city continued to mourn, and that the death hit everyone hard.