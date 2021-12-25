A visible display of grief and love in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The lights stretched on for blocks and blocks Christmas Eve in the Gardens section of Ocean City and beyond, a visible manifestation of a community’s love and grief over a life cut far too short.
Neighbors lined their sidewalks with luminaries in honor of Renee Parker Monihan, who died in November after a traffic accident. She was 31/2.
Julie Bickings, a friend and neighbor of the Monihan family, organized the display with two purposes. She hoped the light would offer some comfort, however small, to the grieving family, and to offer neighbors a way to express their own grief.
“The grief, first and foremost, belongs to the Monihan family. But the community is grieving as well,” Bickings said Friday, as neighbors lined the sidewalks with white paper bags that would later be filled with battery-powered candles.
Bickings, and several others, said everyone in Ocean City mourned Renee’s death, even those who did not know the family. She described neighbors weeping when they heard the news.
That grief has had other outlets. Businesses throughout town have displayed paper hearts with Renee’s name throughout the holiday season, and there was a huge turnout for a memorial held on the beach Nov. 20.
So far, the family has been reluctant to speak about the tragedy. Holly Monihan, Renee’s grandmother, said the family has been moved by the support, generosity, the love and the prayers offered by the community.
“That has been very meaningful,” she said.
The accident took place Nov. 13. Renee was struck by a vehicle and later died of her injuries.
Rene is survived by her sister, Maren, her parents, Christopher and Andrea Monihan, grandparents Holly and Michael Monihan and Josette and Mark Patterson, and the great-grandmother Karin Wren, along with cousins, aunts and uncles.
Bickings described Renee as an irrepressible child who loved to play with her four children, even though they were older. She described an idyllic block in which the children of several families would often play together.
“Renee would make this dinosaur roar, and then everybody had to be dinosaurs,” Bickings said.
She got the idea for the luminaries from a display in Egg Harbor Township, she said.
“I said, ‘Oh, my God. We’ve got to do this,’” she said. “The response has been unreal.”
Summer residents reached out to make sure their sidewalks would be covered, she said, and many people donated bags or lights.
“I think it has been healing for the neighborhood,” said Sue Forrest, a retired Ocean City art teacher who moved to the neighborhood several years ago with her wife, Melodie Perri.
She helped make sure there were no gaps in the coverage, lining bags up along several houses whose owners were away for the season. Both Forrest and Bickings said the plan spread word-of-mouth, with neighbors on surrounding blocks eager to participate.
Bickings said people had contacted her from other areas of the city, asking if it would be OK if they also put out lights. She said of course.
The Monihan family is well known in Ocean City, from involvement in the community and through Monihan Realty, which has been in business since 1947.
After the accident, Mayor Jay Gillian arranged to have the Division of Social Services facilitate grief counselors in the community.
In a message to the city after the accident, Gillian said the city continued to mourn, and that the death hit everyone hard.
“Life is fragile and all of us have lost loved ones. In the spirit of Renee, let’s take this time to remember the priceless joy, wonder and innocence of this young child and also to think of our own family members, he wrote. “They will be with us forever in our memories, thoughts and prayers.”
In her obituary, Renee was described as an angel on earth who became an angel in heaven.
“She loved playing with her sister Maren, her cousins, and neighbors on her street, riding her bike, and swimming,” it reads. “Wonderful days were spent with her family on the Seaspray Road beach, at the North Street playground, and in their boat. Summer was her happiest time of the year.”
The family requested donations be made to Shore Medical Center/Renee Parker Monihan Memorial Fund, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08244, instead of flowers.
