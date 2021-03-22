A Vineland man died Sunday as a result of injuries from a car accident in the city

VINELAND — A 26-year-old city resident died as the result of injuries sustained in a car accident Sunday, police said.

At about 7:30 p.m., members of the police traffic safety unit were dispatched to the area of East Sherman Avenue and Dauldon Lane in reference to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash with a fatality, said Pedro Casiano, acting police chief, in a written statement.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Toyota Corolla, 4-door operated by Juan M. Martinez was traveling east on Sherman Avenue when it left the roadway causing it to strike several trees, Casiano said.

Vineland crash leaves four injured, two dead VINELAND — Two people are dead and four are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Delsea Driv…

As a result of the crash, Martinez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Casiano said.

The investigation is still on-going and more information will be released as it becomes available, Casiano said. The lead investigator is Officer Anthony Capelli of the traffic safety unit, he said.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the crash, contact Capelli at 856-691-4111 extension 4350, acapelli@vinelandcity.org or by sending an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.