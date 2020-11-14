A trio of frost, coastal flood and wind advisories are in effect

There's a little something for everyone in the weather hazard department. A frost advisory, coastal flood advisory, and wind advisory are in effect for at least part of the region Saturday night into Sunday.

Frost Advisory

The advisory, in effect for Salem, Cumberland and mainland Cape May counties, are in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday.

These places have not had a widespread frost yet this season. Temperatures well in the Pine Barrens will be around 30 degrees, with 32 to 35 degrees for the rest of the mainland. The shore will be in the low 40s, moderated by the relatively milder ocean waters.

Cover or bring in sensitive plants. Even though temperatures will register above freezing at weather stations, the ground temperatures will be below freezing. Temperatures cool as your go closer to the surface, accelerated where there is a clear sky, light wind and low dew points. Saturday night will have all three. However, early Sunday morning, southerly winds will pick up, quickly pulling up temperatures above freezing.

Coastal Flood Advisory