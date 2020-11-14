 Skip to main content
A trio of frost, coastal flood and wind advisories are in effect
A trio of frost, coastal flood and wind advisories are in effect

March Spring Coastal Storm

Heavy surf crashes over the seawall on Ocean Drive between Sea Isle City and Avalon. A early spring coastal storm brought wintry conditions to South Jersey on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, with high winds, coastal flooding, rain, sleet and snow.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

There's a little something for everyone in the weather hazard department. A frost advisory, coastal flood advisory, and wind advisory are in effect for at least part of the region Saturday night into Sunday. 

Frost Advisory

The advisory, in effect for Salem, Cumberland and mainland Cape May counties, are in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday.

These places have not had a widespread frost yet this season. Temperatures well in the Pine Barrens will be around 30 degrees, with 32 to 35 degrees for the rest of the mainland. The shore will be in the low 40s, moderated by the relatively milder ocean waters. 

Cover or bring in sensitive plants. Even though temperatures will register above freezing at weather stations, the ground temperatures will be below freezing. Temperatures cool as your go closer to the surface, accelerated where there is a clear sky, light wind and low dew points. Saturday night will have all three. However, early Sunday morning, southerly winds will pick up, quickly pulling up temperatures above freezing. 

Coastal Flood Advisory

Move your cars along the bayside waters and do not drive through the salt water. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday. 

Six to twelve inches of salt water will be likely on some roadways. Widespread minor flood stage will be likely for two to three hours during this time. 

The combination of southeasterly winds, and a new moon will lead to the flooding. Southeasterly winds are the most favorable wind direction for flooding, while a new moon brings astronomically higher tides.

Wind Advisory

After winds change from the southeast, they will go to the southwest and potentially bring damaging winds. A wind advisory will be in effect for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday. 

Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be likely on the mainland, potentially reaching 55 mph at the shore. Bring in loose objects and cut down any loose branches ahead of time. Power outages will be in the realm of possibility. Make sure to have extra batteries in case the power goes out for a few hours. 

Wind Gusts

A line of rain between 5 and 10 p.m., will bring the end to the high winds. Still, within the line, a damaging wind gust will be possible. 

