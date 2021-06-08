 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A traffic advisory has been issued for this week for Wrangelboro Road in Hamilton Township
0 comments

A traffic advisory has been issued for this week for Wrangelboro Road in Hamilton Township

{{featured_button_text}}
road work

Sgt. Wade Smith talks about section of the Township of Hamilton where Routes 40 and 50 intersect. The township would like some of the current traffic signs taken down and some new signs put up because the current setup is confusing, and it has led to a couple of traffic accidents.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Emegency traffic signal repair work requires a lane shift traffic pattern to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the southbound lane of Wrangleboro Road at the Timber Glen Drive intersection, according to news released Monday by Atlantic County.

The work will be done weather permitting, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County public information officer. Motorists are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Gilmore said.

Visit aclink.org for a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News