A traffic advisory has been issued for this week for Wrangelboro Road in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Emegency traffic signal repair work requires a lane shift traffic pattern to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the southbound lane of Wrangleboro Road at the Timber Glen Drive intersection, according to news released Monday by Atlantic County.
The work will be done weather permitting, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County public information officer. Motorists are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Gilmore said.
Visit aclink.org for a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways.
