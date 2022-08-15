A three-day celebration of ink as thousands attend Wildwood tattoo event

WILDWOOD – About 8,000 people attended the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash at the convention center this weekend, a three-day celebration of ink.

Tattoo artists from throughout the area set up booths, along with other vendors. The event also included sideshow entertainers, tattoo contests and more.

But the tattoo artists appeared to be the main attraction, with more than 150 in attendance and most keeping busy with customers.

Among them was Matt Miranda, of Forked River, who was getting a Celtic design on his right leg to sit beside an upside-down smiley face and the symbol of the Deathly Hallows from the “Harry Potter” franchise.

He said he and his friends did their own tattoos while he was in the Navy, a smiley face, but that one has faded away, replaced by one completed by a pro.

Jarehd Herbert, a South Jersey resident who works with Upscale Ink Studio, was preparing the spot for the new tattoo.

Several at the event had their children with them, and many said they either made a weekend in Wildwood of the convention or are regular visitors to the beach town.

The event has taken place for several years, presented by Rebel Image Tattoo and Villain Arts.