ATLANTIC CITY — Some people like to relax by watching TV, reading a book or taking a nice long walk.

But others, like neighbors and good friends Andy Weis and Chris Young, like to wind down with a good cigar.

"There's something about smoking a cigar that's relaxing," said Weis, 53, of Somers Point. "It's the camaraderie. Smoking a cigar at the lounge, watching a game of football or UFC on the TV we have outside, since my wife won't let me smoke in the house."

"Golfing and smoking," added Young. "It's a whole community and lifestyle."

About 600 people also enjoyed that culture of smoking cigars at the first-ever Atlantic City Cigar Social, presented by Cigar Snob, in conjunction with Good Time Tricycle Production at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa on Saturday.

The Cigar Social was one of the more high-end events the production company — which produces the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival or the Atlantic City Tattoo Expo — has put on.

"If you've been to a Good Time Tricycle event, you can almost anticipate a handful of things. You can anticipate you're gonna eat, you're gonna drink, you're gonna have a good time," said Jon Henderson, owner of the Linwood production company. "Whatever the subject matter is — in this instance, is cigars — it's going to be robust."

Hundreds of men and women smoking cigars enjoyed the quality food, drinks, music and several lounge areas surrounded by palm trees and other greenery by the Borgata's outside pool. It made for a luxurious affair.

There was also the opportunity for aficionados and beginners to learn more about the 20 different cigar vendors present at the event, as well as cigar manufacturer processes. People learned of the types of cigars along with their different profiles or tasting notes, which ranged from light and mild to full-bodied and spicy.

"There are a lot of phenomenal cigar companies here that are phenomenal. Wherever you go, the company teaches you about the history, how they got started, what they have to offer," said Giovani Ortiz, of Hamilton Township. "There's a big cigar community, whether it be in New Jersey or anywhere in the U.S. really."

As of 2021, an estimated 8.6 million adults 18 and over smoke cigars, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The cigar lifestyle in the last, probably, three or four years on the East Coast, has really boomed," Henderson said. "But there's been such a huge resurgence. And it's funny, because there's been such a huge resurgence during this whole kind of smoking ban and anti-smoking, yet the cigar culture is blossoming and blooming."

There were concerns from casino workers and organizations, like Atlantic Prevention Resources, about how the event's second-hand smoke would put workers and others at risk. But the event was outside, away from dealers and gamblers.

The Borgata also had signs inside the casino stating cigar smoking was prohibited in the casino.

And even though men like Elliot Burgos said smoking cigars meant "guy time," there were plenty of women at the social, like Monica Howell enjoying MonteCristo, Padrón and Liga Privada cigars. Those were some of Howell's favorites, and she enjoyed them with a cocktail and good conversation with friends.

"It's a whole lifestyle. I really love how this brings people together," said Howell, who planned a trip from Washington D.C. to Atlantic City after she saw the event online. "The ambiance, how diverse and multi-cultured it is. ... Everyone is really friendly, really nice and it's in a great place."

Howell said she had a handful of female friends back home she could enjoy smoking cigars with, but she wished more ladies were involved in the culture.

Only one percent of adult women smoke cigars, according to the CDC.

Coincidentally a vendor at the Atlantic City Cigar Social, the Somers Point Cigar Lounge, is a woman-owned business. Jacklyn Ortiz owns the cigar lounge with her husband, Stephen.

"The cigar culture is so big in our area, because we have a lot of golfers and boaters," Ortiz said. "It goes hand-in-hand with the lifestyle down here at the shore."

Ortiz said after she and her husband opened the Somers Point Cigar Lounge, located at 27 Mays Landing Road, about three years ago, they have about 120 members ranging in age, demographic and backgrounds, aside from their public guests that frequent the story.

Other cigar lounges in the area harboring the lifestyle locals noted include the Tennessee Avenue Tobacco Company in Atlantic City, Smoker's Haven in Northfield and 12 North in the Tropicana.

"It used to be a lot of older people who used to smoke cigars," Ortiz said. "It trickled down to the younger crowd that you can see in our members, which is nice because of all the vapes and e-cigarettes you're seeing now."