A round-the-clock detour is in place at West End Avenue in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A continuous round-the-clock detour will be in place from Tuesday through Friday in the northbound lane of West End / Wellington avenues for county roadwork in the resort.
Southbound traffic will not be impacted, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County spokeswoman, in a statement. Traffic directors will be on site to assist.
Motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly, Gilmore said.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org, Gilmore said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
