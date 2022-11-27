A rough ride for Atlantic City: Community wants main roads fixed

ATLANTIC CITY — The city cannot wait more than a year for the “road diet” project to finish to end the long and bumpy ride down Atlantic Avenue, residents and City Council members agree.

“The League of Municipalities was here last week,” said resident Mariella Negro at last week’s council meeting. “I was embarrassed at the state of everything,” but especially the condition of Atlantic Avenue.

Much of the main thoroughfare through the resort is littered with potholes, and after hearing Negro and others complain about it, Council President George Tibbitt asked the administration to get estimates on the cost of an emergency overlay repair.

The city expects to fully repave Atlantic Avenue from Maine Avenue to Albany Avenue when it uses a large federal grant to slim the road down to two vehicle lanes from four, and add a bike lane and parking.

The first phase of paving from Maine to Tennessee avenues is expected to start in the spring, but the portion in center city won’t be repaved for about a year and a half, according to city Engineer Uzoma Ahiarakwe.

“I understand the road diet is underway. I don’t think we need a road diet. We need road repair,” Negro said.

Negro lives at Mississippi and Atlantic avenues and every day hears cars’ bumpers hit the road because of deep holes there, she said.

Atlantic Avenue is especially bad in center city, Tibbitt said.

“People drive down the middle of the street to avoid potholes,” Tibbitt said. “It’s a third-world road. You can’t leave that for another year to year and a half.”

Business Administrator Anthony Swan will discuss the possibility of an interim repair project with department heads, he told council.

Residents and visitors have long complained about the state of roads, and some repaving of residential streets and small portions of Atlantic Avenue have happened in the past two years, along with the rebuilding of two bridges in and near the Venice Park neighborhood.

Pacific Avenue, which parallels Atlantic Avenue and runs by all the Boardwalk casinos, was repaved in 2015 in a $6.4 million improvement project paid for by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

But drivers are still unhappy with overall conditions.

“I feel bad driving down Atlantic Avenue because my tires might pop — and who’s gonna end up paying for it? Me,” said city resident Amanda Bardello.

Having newer, smoother roads would be beneficial for both residents and visitors, said Donna DeCenso, who leaves Absecon every morning to run her daily errands with family in Atlantic City.

“It would enhance the city by making it pleasant to get around,” DeCenso said. “We’re a tourist town.”

Fourth Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed asked the city engineer to focus on the area of Mississippi and Atlantic avenues, in front of Dock’s Oyster House, which he said was severely damaged.

Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who has expressed doubts about how well the “road diet” project will work in busy center city, said he doesn’t understand why the administration has not made road repair a higher priority.

Rather than seek out a long-term revamping of Atlantic Avenue, he said the priority should be adjusted “based on the real conditions of the streets.”

“The city does not have a bonding capacity,” Ahiarakwe said, so it relies on state and federal grants to fix the streets. Those grants are very specific about what projects they fund and when, where and how they can be used.

Plans cannot be changed once grants are awarded, Ahiarakwe said.

“Those are the conditions we have to work with,” he said of the city’s heavy debt load, which resulted in the 2016 state takeover of the city and the inability to take on new debt. The state takeover has been extended to 2025.

Traffic and water are the main culprits causing potholes, according to the city.

“Once the surface top layer becomes worn due to heavily traveled roadways, materials weaken, causing potholes,” said city spokesperson Alexxus Young.

Young said the Public Works Department receives several complaints about potholes daily.

The areas where DeCenso said she has noticed the worst potholes were on her daily drives to the post office at Atlantic and Indiana avenues, the strip of Tennessee Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Route 30 to Atlantic Avenue.

It’s not just a problem in Atlantic City.

New Jersey was ranked seventh in the United States for having the worst potholes, and about 47% of New Jersey’s roads are “non-acceptable,” according to data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Drivers in the state pay an average of $713 per year for damage caused by potholes, according to this year’s data from QuoteWizard’s study on potholes.

DeCenso said she’s had to replace her front tires twice, which is why she prefers driving down Pacific Avenue.

Bardello also prefers to drive down Pacific, although it takes longer.

The Public Works Department regularly assigns a crew to address potholes, a spokesperson said.

Tibbitt said the work the city does filling potholes often makes things worse, since it results in hills and valleys rather than a smooth surface.

Fixing the city’s main road would go a long way to making people feel better about living and visiting here, Negro said.

“I don’t want to feel embarrassed any more. I’m sure you guys don’t either,” Negro said.