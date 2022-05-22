A renewed plea for beach safety in Cape May

CAPE MAY — It’s been more than 20 years since Chad deSatnick broke his neck while surfing off the beach in Cape May.

He was lucky to walk again. Since then, deSatnick has been a persistent advocate for beach safety, calling on Cape May to do more to educate the public and reduce the risk of others being injured.

“I’ve been a broken record for 20 years. That’s exactly what I’ve been,” he told Cape May City Council at a recent meeting at which he again appealed for more action toward safer beaches. “I’ve told my story hundreds of times to this council. This is my last plea. This is the last time I’m coming up here.”

At deSatnick’s urging, the city started a beach safety advisory committee several years ago, as well as printed safety pamphlets and installed warning signs. On Tuesday, he suggested the city is diluting the message of the beach safety committee with other priorities. He called for a new project that could reduce the dangers to swimmers and surfers.

He told council members that he is not an expert on coastal engineering but said the city could work with the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection on a pilot project.

Ed Voigt, a spokesman with the Philadelphia district of the Army Corps, said Friday he does not know of any pilot program aimed at improving safety at replenished beaches and that while he has heard specific, sometimes tragic examples of people being injured, he has not seen data showing replenished beaches to be less safe than those that have not had a beach project.

The justification of beach replenishment projects, which have become the norm for most beaches throughout the New Jersey coast, is to protect communities from storm damage, Voigt said. There is a benefit to tourism, he said, but that is not the purpose of the projects.

Voigt said there had been some discussion of a pilot project at a meeting that included the Army Corps, the city and the Beach Safety Committee. But he added that the shape of the beach changes rapidly after a replenishment project.

"It changes very quickly. The ocean's a very dynamic place," he said.

At the council meeting, deSatnick said he could not say what his proposed project would entail.

“I’m not an expert. I’m not going to claim to be an expert,” deSatnick said.

This month, the city sent out a notice that the Cape May Beach Safety Committee reconvened with Steve Steger as the chairman, Lorraine Baldwin as the council representative and Marc DeBlasio as advisory engineer.

The committee will focus on beach safety, according to the announcement, along with the beach patrol’s website, beach safety information, beach access and the public address system to ensure announcements can be heard on the beach.

This summer, each entrance to the beach will have beach mats to make access easier for those with wheelchairs or strollers, according to the statement from the city.

Water quality will also be a topic, Mayor Zack Mullock said Friday. In 2019, four Cape May beaches were closed just before the Fourth of July holiday by the state Department of Health over water quality issues.

The committee plans to host an open house at the Beach Patrol headquarters, 238 Beach Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. June 26.

At the council meeting, deSatnick questioned council members and city attorney Chris Gillin-Schwartz about how often they went in the ocean in the summer, and where.

“Wherever the waves are good, Chad,” Gillin-Schwartz said.

“Every single one of us up here wants a safer beach. I hope you know that, Chad,” Mullock said.

“The use of semantics, Zack, the beaches are safe. It’s all about the surf zone,” deSatnick responded. He said it is the area that the waves break that is the most dangerous.

Life-changing accidents

DeSatnick spoke about specific instances of people suffering spinal cord injuries in Cape May, some with devastating results. He was joined by Sam Jarmer, of Ocean Grove, who had been a lifeguard and now relies on a wheelchair after a spinal cord injury.

Jarmer’s injury took place in 2019, when he dove over a wave while working as a lifeguard in Ocean Grove, according to news reports about the injury.

Similar injuries happen every summer, deSatnick said.

The ocean is an inherently dangerous place, Mullock said. He said the city should do whatever it can to improve safety, but there is simply no way to make ocean waves completely safe.

After the meeting, Mullock said statistics indicate that Cape May’s beaches are about as safe as others. Data from the United States Lifesaving Association seem to bear this out. Details of beach patrol actions from Jersey Shore beaches in 2018 posted by the USLA show 17 major medical aids in Cape May that summer and 185 minor injuries. That’s out of a little over a million visitors to the beach. There were 197 rescues that summer in Cape May, according to the report.

In Ocean City, with 2.36 million visitors, there were 131 major injuries that summer and 815 minor injuries, the report shows. Ocean City reported 390 rescues that year. Wildwood’s beach patrol reported 3.5 million visitors, with 51 serious injuries, 162 minor injuries and 118 rescues.

But deSatnick was citing spinal cord injuries, not all serious injuries. The USLA data do not break down the specific injuries.

Harry Back, Cape May’s beach patrol chief, was a lifeguard before the first beach replenishment project 35 years ago. He agrees with deSatnick that spinal cord injuries became more common in the city after that took place.

He cited the shape of the beach. After hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sand were added, what had been a long, sloping beach now dropped off steeply into deeper water.

That means the waves break closer to the beach, and on most Cape May beaches, someone is in overhead water just a few steps from the dry sand.

Lifeguard training

Head, neck and back injuries were not even part of the training when he started as a lifeguard, Back said. Soon after the beach project, he said, there was a noticeable increase in spinal cord injuries. Someone riding a wave can strike the sand with unexpected force, at a more dangerous angle because of the shape of the beach.

He cited deSatnick’s efforts, and the work of the Beach Safety Committee, in educating visitors and residents about the danger in the surf zone. He also mentioned improved training for guards.

“What they have done, in terms of bringing awareness and trying to promote beach safety, has been phenomenal,” Back said. “I can tell you, it’s gotten a lot better.”

But he added that the city badly needed beach replenishment. Before the first beach project, he put his lifeguard stand at Philadelphia Avenue up on a rock on the seawall, with no beach in front of it.

Mullock said something similar — that without beach replenishment, Cape May would have no beach at all, with high tides slamming against the Promenade.

“Let it be put on record that I have never, ever stated that beach replenishment should be stopped,” deSatnick said. “It is vital for shoreline protections, beachfront homes and businesses to thrive in our town.”

But he still believes more can be done to prevent future injuries.

The mother of Sam Jarmer, the former Ocean Grove lifeguard who suffered a spinal-cord injury in 2019 when he dove over a wave while on the job, pleaded with City Council to do everything possible.

“I’m talking to you as a mother. If there’s something you can do as a City Council, please do it,” Jessica Jarmer said at the meeting Tuesday. “Whatever needs to be done, I beg you, make it a priority. Don’t let this happen to another child, I pray to God.”

