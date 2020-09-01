EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A portion of Mill Road will close Wednesday for roadwork, Atlantic County officials said.
From 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic, weather permitting, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Officials advised drivers to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Molly Bilinski
